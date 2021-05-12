Senior Statesmen recap the latest Virginia General Assembly session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many state politicians are aiming toward the November general election and state legislators are evaluating their own results from this past General Assembly session.
On the second Wednesday of each month, the Senior Statesmen of Virginia hold a meeting. On Wednesday, May 12, Senator Creigh Deeds (D-25th District), Delegate Rob Bell (R-58th District), and Delegate Sally Hudson (D-57th District) were part of the group that talked about legislative accomplishments.
The discussion of this past session of the Virginia General Assembly touched on everything from the pandemic to party politics.
“We’ve been through something that nobody alive has been through. What this pandemic has done to our society is quite remarkable. What it could’ve done is even worse,” Deeds said.
The Charlottesville and surrounding areas are handling the pandemic comparatively well. “Albemarle County has the highest vaccination rates in the state,” Bell stated.
It worked to find common ground in a very divided political world and address environmental issues.
“We did some important work this session to shift some money from our state budget out of the coal industry and toward more sustainable energy development,” Hudson said.
Ending the death penalty, redistricting struggles, and technical education were also a part of the conversation.
These conversations are often extended to the public, for more information visit: http://seniorstatesmen.org/.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.