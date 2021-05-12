School districts keeping a close eye on fuel levels

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools Transportation Director Jim Foley says the district plans to run all 160 school buses for the remainder of the week.
“Right now, we have about 10 days’ worth of unleaded fuel in our system and 17 days of diesel. So there may be shortages at individual locations, but overall we are pretty well situated with fuel,” Foley said.
The director says he’s monitoring fuel levels very closely: “Our Office of Emergency Management is in contact with Colonial, and they’re getting regular updates as to when they may start up their system again. Also, we’re in contact with our vendor. So we have one vendor that supplies all of our fuel and we’re on a priority,” Foley said. “I don’t see a problem going forward because they do have a large inventory and they don’t rely on Colonial Pipeline for all of their fuel.”
Foley says the district’s buses will continue to travel 14,000 miles a day to get students to schools.
“Students riding the bus now, we will certainly bring them into school. We have plenty of diesel on hand, so diesel’s not a problem. That’s what our school buses run on,” Foley said.
Augusta County Public Schools also plan to keep its in-person learning schedules.
“Our gas/diesel fuels are managed by Augusta County Service Authority. We [Transportation Department] have been in communication with the Service Authority regarding our fuel supply and anticipated usage. A load of diesel was delivered yesterday which helped. That should see us through the end of this week. We are planning to continue our in-person instruction and to provide transportation. Obviously, we will continue to monitor this situation and make adjustments as needed,” Terry LaFon with Augusta County Public Schools said.
Greene County Public Schools works with the Greene County Vehicle Maintenance Department for all of its transportation fuel supply needs.
“At this time, we do not anticipate any changes in our school operations or schedule due to the fuel shortage. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed,” Assistant Superintendent Bryan Huber said.
Fluvanna County Public Schools announced remote learning for Wednesday, May 12, but a spokesperson for the district tells NBC29 that school will resume back to normal for Thursday and Friday.
