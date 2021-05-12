SAW Habitat for Humanity building more homes a year using modular

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - People enjoyed coffee and donuts Wednesday morning while watching a “show” on Stafford Street in Staunton.
Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Habitat for Humanity, with some help from a professional setting crew and a very large crane, set a couple of houses on their foundations.
The homes are specifically built for people to age in with single-floor living. The fact that they’re modular just gets families in there faster says SAW Habitat Chief Operating Officer Brad Arrowood.
“We used to do two to three houses a year. Right now, we’re currently working on 11,” Arrowood said. “We still will build stick-built houses as well. We’ll still do historical rehabilitation, critical home repairs along the way, but we need to work with modular company as well to have more houses ready to go.”
Students at Valley Career and Technical Center are building a third home for the same Staunton neighborhood, which is expected to be set on its foundation in just a few weeks.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.