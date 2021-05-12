2 new Wawa locations in Albemarle County prepare for Grand Opening with fuel, promos

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Wawa will have gas at its Grand Opening on Thursday at both new Proffit Rd. and Pantops locations.
On Wednesday afternoon, Wawa previewed the formal ribbon-cutting set for Thursday morning, when the stores open at 8 a.m.
Wawa gave guests a look inside and a taste-preview of some Wawa signature hoagies.
“We’re opening with fuel tomorrow and we’ll do our best to stay in stock and do what we always do - be there with for customers and that’s what we will continue to do,” said Adam Schall, the senior director of store operations.
Wawa will also have 10 days of free coffee and a “Lending a Helping Hoagie” promotion that will donate up to $5,000 of the first-week hoagie sales to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Healthcare workers will be eligible for free coffee for an extra few days, through June 1.
The first 100 customers at each store location will also receive a Wawa Charlottesville t-shirt.
