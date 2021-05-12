Miller School honors seven student-athletes with signing ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Miller School celebrated seven student-athletes with a signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday.
For girls lacrosse, Jahnai Elder signed with Delaware State, MacKenzie Jennings with Averett University, and Sophie Hutton with Meredith College.
The three-time defending state champion baseball team had four players sign, as Lucas Adam signed with Dayton, Henry Hardie with Patrick Henry, Chaz Harvey with Randolph Macon, and Drue Hackenberg with Virginia Tech.
Hackenberg is the younger brother of former Penn State quarterback Christian, and current Clemson catcher Adam, and he’s looking to be a two-way player with the Hokies’ baseball team.
“A lot of it’s due to them,” says Hackenberg. “I’m glad I have the brothers I have, because they could show me the way. They paved the way for me, essentially, but for me, there’s more to come. For me, I hope to achieve the highest level there is, but I’m glad I get the opportunity to go do this.”
