Lifetime Learning at UVA focuses on Indigenous groups and politics of food

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Professors at the University of Virginia are shedding light on the politics of food and how it impacts different social groups.
UVA is in the process of expanding on this, by opening an Indigenous studies minor in the near future.
Wednesday, the professors talked virtually about the impacts on a Indigenous communities. Tribes can now apply for federally distributed food assistance programs.
“It’s really important to consider the ways that history has disrupted the food-ways for a lot of native people,” said Kasey Jernigan, professor in the anthropology department at UVA.
Many desire the food that is available to them to be within their culture and sustainable by their region.
Wednesday’s conversation was hosted by Lifetime Learning in the Office of Engagement at UVA.
To be a part of future discussions visit: https://alumni.virginia.edu/learn/
