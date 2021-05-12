JAUNT suspending non-critical services for May 13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JAUNT canceled all rural, CONNECT, and non-critical ADA trips for Wednesday, May 12. Now, the bus company is extending those cancellations to Thursday.
“We’re constantly watching this situation as it evolves. Everybody has downloaded the GasBuddy App and we’re keeping an eye on that,” Spokesperson Jody Saunders said.
Virginia is among several states experiencing gas shortages due to a cybersecurity incident with the Colonial Pipeline.
JAUNT says it is currently focusing on providing transportation to folks to who need to get to dialysis or who have critical doctor’s appointments. The company is relying on its three electric vehicles.
“We’re really trying to sort of walk that line between making sure that we can continue to serve the community by conserving fuel that we have but not contribute to any sort of hoarding situation that might be happening as far as fuel is concerned right now,” Saunders said.
For all of the latest JAUNT updates, you can visit https://ridejaunt.org/.
