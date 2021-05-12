In-person fitness classes begin at Carver Recreation Center May 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting next week, you will be able to attend in-person fitness classes at Carver Recreation Center.
On May 17, Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will offer a variety of workout classes at the center including cycling, barre, and yoga.
“We’re just excited to get everybody back in here, and we are really looking forward to offering more classes and growing our group fitness base,” Assistant Manager Jonathan Pace said.
Folks will still need to be spaced at least six feet to help keep everyone safe.
“They will have to reserve a time slot now,” Pace said. “Can do that through web track, which is the Charlottesville site, and they go in they just put their name and information.”
If you’re interested in participating in any of the fitness classes, you can register online or by phone at (434) 970-3053.
