GasBuddy: 44% of stations in Virginia are out of gas, check availability here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to GasBuddy, a company that provides apps and websites featuring real-time gas prices, 44% of the stations in the commonwealth are out of gasoline.
Gas availability in various states on the East Coast was reported in a tweet sent out on GasBuddy’s twitter account at 2:14 p.m. EST.
The availability of gas is connected to a reported cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. The Associated Press reports more than 1,000 gas stations across the south reported running out of fuel primarily because of panic-buying among drivers.
If you’re looking for gas in your area, check out GasBuddy’s Gas Availability Tracker here. The tracker will show you stations that have gas, those with limited availability, and ones that are out of gas.
