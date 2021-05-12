Eligible Ting Internet customers to get $50 credit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good internet now is crucial as many people work and learn from home, but some families just can’t afford it.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit program, spearheaded by the FCC, launched on Wednesday May 12, to help fix the issue.
As part of the program, internet companies like Ting Internet will offer discounts or credits to lower your monthly bill. New and existing Ting customers will receive a $50 credit each month for the duration of the program, if they are eligible.
Kara Chandeysson, Ting’s Charlottesville city manager, said the credit will help more people get access to high-speed internet at a lower price, ending what she calls the “digital divide.”
You can also get a one-time discount to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.
New and existing customers in any of Ting’s markets can see if they are eligible for this program by visiting ting.com/ebb. Eligible customers will register for the Emergency Broadband Benefit through Lifeline National Verifier, and once registration is verified with Ting, will have the monthly credit applied directly to their account.
Albemarle County said they are able to answers any questions you may have, as they will also be providing several discounts and credits through the program. You can email the county with questions at getebb@albemarle.org and the phone number is (434) 296-5891.
