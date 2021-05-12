Cold May Night. Continued Cool for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool April-like temperatures for mid May will continue this week. Clouds gave way to sunshine Wednesday, as a storm system passed well to our south. Tonight into Thursday morning, areas along and west of the Blue Ridge will see some frost. A Frost Advisory is posted for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Some isolated showers are possible Friday. This weekend temperatures warm to more seasonable levels. Later Sunday into early next week, more showers and a few storms look to return.