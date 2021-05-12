Cold May Night. Continued Cool for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool April-like temperatures for mid May will continue this week. Clouds gave way to sunshine Wednesday, as a storm system passed well to our south. Tonight into Thursday morning, areas along and west of the Blue Ridge will see some frost. A Frost Advisory is posted for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Some isolated showers are possible Friday. This weekend temperatures warm to more seasonable levels. Later Sunday into early next week, more showers and a few storms look to return.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Areas of frost. Lows mid 30s to low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs 65-70. Low: low to mid 40s
Friday: Sun and clouds, few showers. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: mid to upper 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low to mid 70s. Low: around 50
Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Showers and storm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, Scattered showers/storm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.
