Cloudy start, sunny finish

Weekend warm-up

By David Rogers | May 12, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 7:39 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are starting our work and school day with cloudy skies. A storm to our south is responsible for the cloudiness. However, as we go through the weekend, temperatures will be rising into the 70s. We will still see low rain chances over the next couple of days. By early next week more measurable rain will be expected. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing skies & pleasantly cool, High: mid 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

