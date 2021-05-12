Cloudy start, sunny finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are starting our work and school day with cloudy skies. A storm to our south is responsible for the cloudiness. However, as we go through the weekend, temperatures will be rising into the 70s. We will still see low rain chances over the next couple of days. By early next week more measurable rain will be expected. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing skies & pleasantly cool, High: mid 60s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
