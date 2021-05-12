Clearing and pleasantly cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A storm to our south is contributing clouds and a few sprinkles across our area. As high pressure builds in from the west, clouds will gradually clear this afternoon. A northerly wind will keep temperatures a little below average, however a nice warm-up is expected this weekend. Our next chance for any wide spread rain will occur Monday and Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing and cool, High: mid 60s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & colder, Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.