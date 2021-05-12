Chlorine shortage not expected to have much impact on public pools in the Valley

“Normally here on a busy day, we’ll have 300 to 350 swimmers. As of right now, we’re going to limit it to 130 a day here at Gypsy Hill and 30 at Montgomery Hall Park,” Corbett said. “So with the limited load, we’re going to consume less chlorine, so that’s another consideration why we have two months worth on hand just to see we may stretch a little farther than normal.”