Charlottesville getting feedback on Fontaine Streetscape Project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members are learning more about proposed changes to a busy corridor in Charlottesville.
The city’s Department of Public Works hosted a design public hearing for the Fontaine Streetscape Project Wednesday evening. The project covers Fontaine Avenue from the city limit to the intersection with Maury Avenue.
It entails wider sidewalks and improved crosswalks for pedestrians, additional bike lanes for cyclists, and better access to existing transit facilities. It also includes the implementation of green infrastructure for stormwater treatment and energy-efficient lighting.
After a project overview and presentation, people were able to provide their comments on the plan.
The city will continue to take written feedback through May 26th.
To view materials shared during Wednesday’ town hall, click here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.