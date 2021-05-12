Charlottesville Fire’s Deputy Chief of Emergency Preparedness says the gas panic hasn’t impacted emergency services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire’s Deputy Chief of Emergency Preparedness says there is no impact at this time on any emergency services due to the gas panic buying happening across the East Coast.
Emily Pelliccia says the city’s public works division is responsible for the fuel supply for all emergency services. Charlottesville has its own tanks and reserves set aside for police, fire, and other public services and they say there is no shortage in that reserve right now.
That said, they are still taking precautions. “Public safety in this area has limited some of the non-essential travel to training or whatever. We’re just focused on the responses and making sure that we’re available,” Pelliccia said.
Pelliccia is asking the community to only fill your tank halfway, if you can, to help us all get through this together.
