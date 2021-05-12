Black UVA professor originally denied tenure by all white panel, then later granted it, set to leave for Penn State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Black University of Virginia, who was originally denied tenure by an all-white review committee, is leaving the university.
Paul Harris, who teaches in the School of Education at UVA, was eventually granted tenure after a lengthy battle.
Now he’s heading to Penn State University. In a statement to NBC29 News he said:
“I am grateful for the many great and life-long relationships forged over the last 10 years -- with colleagues and students at UVA and neighbors in the Charlottesville community. I am a better human being because of them. I look forward to continuing to serve through my research, teaching, and service at The Pennsylvania State University and in the State College community.”
According to an interview with Diverse, a magazine for and about underrepresented groups in higher education, Harris knew Penn State was the right choice after he visited.
He’s set to begin teaching there this fall.
