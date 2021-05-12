Artists needed for the Charlottesville Mural Project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is expanding its Mural Project from rooms in the University of Virginia’s Inpatient Psychiatry Unit to the hallways.
In order to make this happen, the program needs muralists. It is looking for artists from Charlottesville to represent their neighborhoods through positive and vibrant murals.
“The intent is to help patients feel like they are still connected to Charlottesville while being somewhat removed in the inpatient psychiatric facility,” Alan Goffinski, the executive director of the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, said.
If you are interested in helping out with these murals, you can reach out to the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative here.
