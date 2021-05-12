ACPD: Motorcycle fatality on Milton Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
ACPD announced Wednesday, May 12, that officers responded to the crash along Milton Road around 9:20 p.m. Monday, May 3. The driver, Peyton Michael Murray of Palmyra, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The department says Murray died as a result of his injuries yesterday.
The Albemarle County Police Department says this is the second traffic fatality it has investigated this year.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.