ACPD: Motorcycle fatality on Milton Rd.
By NBC29 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 2:40 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

ACPD announced Wednesday, May 12, that officers responded to the crash along Milton Road around 9:20 p.m. Monday, May 3. The driver, Peyton Michael Murray of Palmyra, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The department says Murray died as a result of his injuries yesterday.

The Albemarle County Police Department says this is the second traffic fatality it has investigated this year.

