You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After morning cloudiness, sunshine is prevailing across our area. A weak disturbance will spread cloudiness later this afternoon into tonight. Our dry stretch will continue for the rest of the week as most of the significant storm systems stay to our south. As we get closer to the weekend the jet stream will begin to lift north, allowing temperatures to rise to normal levels, and that is expected to take us into next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Increasing cloudiness later, High: around 70
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
