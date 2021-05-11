You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After morning cloudiness, sunshine is prevailing across our area. A weak disturbance will spread cloudiness later this afternoon into tonight. Our dry stretch will continue for the rest of the week as most of the significant storm systems stay to our south. As we get closer to the weekend the jet stream will begin to lift north, allowing temperatures to rise to normal levels, and that is expected to take us into next week. Have a great and safe day !