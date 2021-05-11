Virginia to receive $7.2 billion from Treasury Department’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are among multiple central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley localities set to receive millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Tuesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the U.S. Treasury Department will launch the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to provide $7.2 billion in relief for Virginia.
The recovery fund was established by the American Rescue Plan. It aims to help states and localities recover economically from the pandemic and address issues that the health crisis highlighted, like broadband needs.
A release from Senators Kaine and Warner says the Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds, with an additional $2.9 billion allocated to the following municipalities:
- Accomack County: $6,277,004
- Albemarle County: $21,236,071
- Alexandria: $59,633,833
- Alleghany County: $2,886,381
- Amelia County: $2,553,262
- Amherst County: $6,138,901
- Appomattox County: $3,090,525
- Arlington County: $46,003,782
- Augusta County: $14,676,256
- Bath County: $805,506
- Bedford County: $15,344,241
- Blacksburg: $13,364,987
- Bland County: $1,219,816
- Botetourt County: $6,491,249
- Bristol: $10,027,374
- Brunswick County: $3,152,681
- Buchanan County: $4,079,781
- Buckingham County: $3,330,798
- Buena Vista: $1,258,276
- Campbell County: $10,660,768
- Caroline County: $5,967,971
- Carroll County: $5,786,553
- Charles City County: $1,352,481
- Charlotte County: $2,307,551
- Charlottesville: $19,609,709
- Chesapeake: $76,025,897
- Chesterfield County: $68,527,653
- Christiansburg: $3,115,411
- Clarke County: $2,839,569
- Colonial Heights: $6,010,090
- Covington: $1,075,692
- Craig County: $996,637
- Culpeper County: $10,217,905
- Cumberland County: $1,929,175
- Danville: $29,142,851
- Dickenson County: $2,781,104
- Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337
- Emporia: $1,038,398
- Essex County: $2,127,492
- Fairfax County: $222,894,638
- Fairfax City: $4,665,409
- Falls Church: $2,839,181
- Fauquier County: $13,834,039
- Floyd County: $3,059,059
- Fluvanna County: $5,296,878
- Franklin County: $10,885,502
- Franklin City: $1,547,496
- Frederick County: $17,348,003
- Fredericksburg: $10,782,747
- Galax: $1,232,830
- Giles County: $3,247,664
- Gloucester County: $7,254,411
- Goochland County: $4,613,742
- Grayson County: $3,020,405
- Greene County: $3,849,608
- Greensville County: $2,201,885
- Halifax County: $6,586,814
- Hampton: $48,660,418
- Hanover County: $20,932,282
- Harrisonburg: $23,834,094
- Henrico County: $64,257,518
- Henry County: $9,820,105
- Highland County: $425,382
- Hopewell: $9,998,813
- Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988
- James City County: $14,863,696
- King George County: $5,212,578
- King William County: $3,330,798
- King and Queen County: $1,364,524
- Lancaster County: $2,059,508
- Lee County: $4,549,643
- Leesburg: $5,927,673
- Lexington: $1,446,298
- Loudoun County: $80,324,909
- Louisa County: $7,301,611
- Lunenburg County: $2,368,930
- Lynchburg: $33,328,529
- Madison County: $2,575,794
- Manassas Park: $3,394,897
- Manassas: $7,980,280
- Martinsville: $2,438,467
- Mathews County: $1,715,901
- Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166
- Middlesex County: $2,055,429
- Montgomery County: $19,139,269
- Nelson County: $2,899,977
- New Kent County: $4,485,156
- Newport News: $66,794,246
- Norfolk: $154,141,050
- Northampton County: $2,274,530
- Northumberland County: $2,349,312
- Norton: $773,263
- Nottoway County: $2,958,637
- Orange County: $7,196,722
- Page County: $4,642,683
- Patrick County: $3,420,148
- Petersburg: $20,961,839
- Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057
- Poquoson: $2,383,498
- Portsmouth: $56,842,564
- Powhatan County: $5,759,553
- Prince Edward County: $4,429,021
- Prince George County: $7,449,621
- Prince William County: $91,357,060
- Pulaski County: $6,609,346
- Radford: $8,228,392
- Rappahannock County: $1,431,536
- Richmond County: $1,752,612
- Richmond City: $154,879,828
- Roanoke County: $18,294,526
- Roanoke City: $64,576,671
- Rockbridge County: $4,384,541
- Rockingham County: $15,917,438
- Russell County: $5,164,019
- Salem: $4,914,423
- Scott County: $4,188,943
- Shenandoah County: $8,471,897
- Smyth County: $5,847,349
- Southampton County: $3,424,615
- Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167
- Stafford County: $29,695,536
- Staunton: $12,955,826
- Suffolk: $30,065,296
- Surry County: $1,247,398
- Sussex County: $2,167,505
- Tazewell County: $7,885,103
- Virginia Beach: $136,429,703
- Warren County: $7,801,386
- Washington County: $10,438,365
- Waynesboro: $9,046,603
- Westmoreland County: $3,499,203
- Williamsburg: $2,904,639
- Winchester: $12,337,682
- Wise County: $7,261,210
- Wythe County: $5,571,531
- York County: $13,262,590
- Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000
