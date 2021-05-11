VDH: 667,586 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 10,919 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 667,586 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 11.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 600.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,919, 17 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,464,812, an increase of 20,285 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 4.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,971, 60 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,760, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,258, Louisa County = 1,967, Nelson County = 892.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,787, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 904, Harrisonburg = 6,477, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,198, Rockbridge County = 1,525, Rockingham County = 6,739, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,370.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,624, Fauquier County = 4,651, Madison County = 615, Orange County = 2,181, Rappahannock County = 354.
Outbreaks in progress:
Charlottesville - Cedars Healthcare Center - 7 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, May 10 - 666,986 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 336.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,902, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,444,527, an increase of 11,197 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,911, 14 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,758, Charlottesville = 4,010, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,257, Louisa County = 1,967, Nelson County = 892.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,782, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 904, Harrisonburg = 6,476, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,190, Rockbridge County = 1,533, Rockingham County = 6,737, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,266.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,618, Fauquier County = 4,645, Madison County = 613, Orange County = 2,178, Rappahannock County = 354.
Sunday, May 9 - 666,650 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 539.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,895, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,433,330, an increase of 11,197 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,897, 14 more than yesterday.
Saturday, May 8 - 666,111 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 779.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,885, 11 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,415,445, an increase of 27,106 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,876, 56 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,754, Charlottesville = 4,006, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,255, Louisa County = 1,966, Nelson County = 890.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,774, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 904, Harrisonburg = 6,474, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,189, Rockbridge County = 1,533, Rockingham County = 6,728, Staunton = 2,514, Waynesboro = 2,357.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,606, Fauquier County = 4,636, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,176, Rappahannock County = 353.
Friday, May 7 - 665,332 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 938.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,874, 13 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,388,339, an increase of 27,907 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,820, 49 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,752, Charlottesville = 4,002, Fluvanna County = 1,914, Greene County = 1,253, Louisa County = 1,964, Nelson County = 890.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,756, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 903, Harrisonburg = 6,473, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,189, Rockbridge County = 1,529, Rockingham County = 6,718, Staunton = 2,513, Waynesboro = 2,356.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,595, Fauquier County = 4,635, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,172, Rappahannock County = 352.
Thursday, May 6 - 664,394 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 856.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,861, 17 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,360,432, an increase of 27,297 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,771, 83 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,753, Charlottesville = 4,001, Fluvanna County = 1,913, Greene County = 1,252, Louisa County = 1,960, Nelson County = 890.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,748, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 903, Harrisonburg = 6,470, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,185, Rockbridge County = 1,522, Rockingham County = 6,713, Staunton = 2,511, Waynesboro = 2,355.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,585, Fauquier County = 4,633, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,165, Rappahannock County = 352.
Wednesday, May 5 - 663,538 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 842.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,844, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,333,135, an increase of 25,198 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,688, 52 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,739, Charlottesville = 4,013, Fluvanna County = 1,912, Greene County = 1,250, Louisa County = 1,956, Nelson County = 888.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,743, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 901, Harrisonburg = 6,465, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,179, Rockbridge County = 1,521, Rockingham County = 6,712, Staunton = 2,512, Waynesboro = 2,354.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,580, Fauquier County = 4,626, Madison County = 612, Orange County = 2,164, Rappahannock County = 349.
Tuesday, May 4 - 662,696 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 771.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,823, 16 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,307,937, an increase of 18,409 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,636, 94 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,719, Charlottesville = 4,015, Fluvanna County = 1,910, Greene County = 1,246, Louisa County = 1,958, Nelson County = 886.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,730, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 899, Harrisonburg = 6,463, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,178, Rockbridge County = 1,518, Rockingham County = 6,701, Staunton = 2,510, Waynesboro = 2,352.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,563, Fauquier County = 4,636, Madison County = 611, Orange County = 2,168, Rappahannock County = 347.
Monday, May 3 - 661,925 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 611.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,807, 16 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,289,528, an increase of 13,163 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,542, 24 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,712, Charlottesville = 4,020, Fluvanna County = 1,905, Greene County = 1,245, Louisa County = 1,956, Nelson County = 887.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,726, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 897, Harrisonburg = 6,462, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,172, Rockbridge County = 1,516, Rockingham County = 6,693, Staunton = 2,505, Waynesboro = 2,350.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,553, Fauquier County = 4,631, Madison County = 609, Orange County = 2,167, Rappahannock County = 347.
Sunday, May 2 - 661,314 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 761.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,791, 14 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,276,365, an increase of 19,767 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,518, 32 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,708, Charlottesville = 4,017, Fluvanna County = 1,904, Greene County = 1,243, Louisa County = 1,954, Nelson County = 887.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,726, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 897, Harrisonburg = 6,458, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,171, Rockbridge County = 1,513, Rockingham County = 6,689, Staunton = 2,503, Waynesboro = 2,347.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,550, Fauquier County = 4,631, Madison County = 608, Orange County = 2,165, Rappahannock County = 347.
Saturday, May 1 - 660,553 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 963.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,777, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,256,598, an increase of 26,707 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,486, 43 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,705, Charlottesville = 4,012, Fluvanna County = 1,904, Greene County = 1,240, Louisa County = 1,949, Nelson County = 887.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,727, Bath County = 270, Buena Vista = 894, Harrisonburg = 6,450, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,171, Rockbridge County = 1,510, Rockingham County = 6,682, Staunton = 2,500, Waynesboro = 2,346.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,545, Fauquier County = 4,628, Madison County = 607, Orange County = 2,156, Rappahannock County = 346.
Friday, April 30 - 659,590 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,249.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,770, 19 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,229,891, an increase of 29,986 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,443, 92 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,704, Charlottesville = 4,007, Fluvanna County = 1,902, Greene County = 1,238, Louisa County = 1,945, Nelson County = 885.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,724, Bath County = 266, Buena Vista = 891, Harrisonburg = 6,447, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,171, Rockbridge County = 1,507, Rockingham County = 6,676, Staunton = 2,494, Waynesboro = 2,345.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,541, Fauquier County = 4,619, Madison County = 606, Orange County = 2,151, Rappahannock County = 342.
Thursday, April 29 - 658,341 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,187.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,751, 16 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,199,905, an increase of 29,041 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 4.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,351, 80 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,698, Charlottesville = 3,999, Fluvanna County = 1,784, Greene County = 1,232, Louisa County = 1,939, Nelson County = 889.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,712, Bath County = 265, Buena Vista = 889, Harrisonburg = 6,438, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,170, Rockbridge County = 1,503, Rockingham County = 6,654, Staunton = 2,490, Waynesboro = 2,343.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,530, Fauquier County = 4,608, Madison County = 604, Orange County = 2,145, Rappahannock County = 339.
Wednesday, April 28 - 657,154 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,120.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,735, 11 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,170,864, an increase of 28,204 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,271, 77 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,677 Charlottesville = 3,994, Fluvanna County = 1,678, Greene County = 1,230, Louisa County = 1,935, Nelson County = 889.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,705, Bath County = 265, Buena Vista = 887, Harrisonburg = 6,440, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,168, Rockbridge County = 1,499, Rockingham County = 6,646, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,343.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,518, Fauquier County = 4,605, Madison County = 603, Orange County = 2,137, Rappahannock County = 339.
Tuesday, April 27 - 656,034 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,105.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,724, 18 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,142,660, an increase of 24,864 since yesterday. Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,194, 76 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,673, Charlottesville = 3,993, Fluvanna County = 1,669, Greene County = 1,229, Louisa County = 1,934, Nelson County = 889.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,696, Bath County = 265, Buena Vista = 884, Harrisonburg = 6,434, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,165, Rockbridge County = 1,498, Rockingham County = 6,636, Staunton = 2,490, Waynesboro = 2,334.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,514, Fauquier County = 4,595, Madison County = 600, Orange County = 2,133, Rappahannock County = 338.
Monday, April 26 - 654,929 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 719.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,706, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,117,796, an increase of 13,457 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,118, 28 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,666, Charlottesville = 3,987, Fluvanna County = 1,667, Greene County = 1,227, Louisa County = 1,926, Nelson County = 889.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,685, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 881, Harrisonburg = 6,427, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,165, Rockbridge County = 1,496, Rockingham County = 6,630, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,326.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,509, Fauquier County = 4,583, Madison County = 601, Orange County = 2,124, Rappahannock County = 338.
Sunday, April 25 - 654,210 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 884.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,691, 16 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,104,519, an increase of 19,954 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,090, 78 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,661, Charlottesville = 3,986, Fluvanna County = 1,664, Greene County = 1,224, Louisa County = 1,921, Nelson County = 887.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,682, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 880, Harrisonburg = 6,417, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,163, Rockbridge County = 1,492, Rockingham County = 6,626, Staunton = 2,488, Waynesboro = 2,322.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,507, Fauquier County = 4,579, Madison County = 599, Orange County = 2,117, Rappahannock County = 337.
Saturday, April 24 - 653,326 COVID-19 cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,005.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,675, 9 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,084,565, an increase of 28,863 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 28,012, 45 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,652, Charlottesville = 3,979, Fluvanna County = 1,659, Greene County = 1,223, Louisa County = 1,920, Nelson County = 887.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,677, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 881, Harrisonburg = 6,407, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,162, Rockbridge County = 1,491, Rockingham County = 6,623, Staunton = 2,484, Waynesboro = 2,322.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,506, Fauquier County = 4,57, Madison County = 598, Orange County = 2,112, Rappahannock County = 336.
Friday, April 23 - 652,321 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,340.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,666.
The total number of people tested is 9,055,702.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,967.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,652, Charlottesville = 3,979, Fluvanna County = 1,659, Greene County = 1,223, Louisa County = 1,920, Nelson County = 887.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,677, Bath County = 264, Buena Vista = 881, Harrisonburg = 6,407, Highland County = 109, Lexington = 1,162, Rockbridge County = 1,491, Rockingham County = 6,623, Staunton = 2,484, Waynesboro = 2,322.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,506, Fauquier County = 4,57, Madison County = 598, Orange County = 2,112, Rappahannock County = 336.
Thursday, April 22 - 650,981 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,373.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,653, 13 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 9,020,378 an increase of 33,089 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,917, 65 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,635, Charlottesville = 3,968, Fluvanna County = 1,655, Greene County = 1,219, Louisa County = 1,910, Nelson County = 883.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,662, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 879, Harrisonburg = 6,399, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,161, Rockbridge County = 1,489, Rockingham County = 6,591, Staunton = 2,482, Waynesboro = 2,321.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,490, Fauquier County = 4,553, Madison County = 597, Orange County = 2,099, Rappahannock County = 334.
Wednesday, April 21 - 649,608 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,261.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,640, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,987,289, an increase of 27,883 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,852, 68 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,620, Charlottesville = 3,959, Fluvanna County = 1,650, Greene County = 1,218, Louisa County = 1,902, Nelson County = 883.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,656, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 879, Harrisonburg = 6,391, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,161, Rockbridge County = 1,487, Rockingham County = 6,582, Staunton = 2,478, Waynesboro = 2,320.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,483, Fauquier County = 4,552, Madison County = 594, Orange County = 2,093, Rappahannock County = 333.
Tuesday, April 20 - 648,347 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,236.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,625, 30 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,959,406, an increase of 21,407 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,784, 106 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,555, Charlottesville = 3,994, Fluvanna County = 1,650, Greene County = 1,218, Louisa County = 1,901, Nelson County = 883.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,640, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 877, Harrisonburg = 6,377, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,485, Rockingham County = 6,572, Staunton = 2,477, Waynesboro = 2,314.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,473, Fauquier County = 4,545, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,086, Rappahannock County = 333.
Monday, April 19 - 647,111 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 978.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,595, 14 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,937,999, an increase of 13,948 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,678, 29 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,535, Charlottesville = 3,992, Fluvanna County = 1,648, Greene County = 1,218, Louisa County = 1,894, Nelson County = 883.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,633, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 876, Harrisonburg = 6,370, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,480, Rockingham County = 6,562, Staunton = 2,477, Waynesboro = 2,313.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,470, Fauquier County = 4,539, Madison County = 593, Orange County = 2,087, Rappahannock County = 331.
Sunday, April 18 - 646,133 COVID19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,305.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,581, 17 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,924,051, an increase of 23,553 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,649, 24 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,526, Charlottesville = 3,991, Fluvanna County = 1,643, Greene County = 1,215, Louisa County = 1,889, Nelson County = 883.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,623, Bath County = 263, Buena Vista = 876, Harrisonburg = 6,358, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,479, Rockingham County = 6,552, Staunton = 2,474, Waynesboro = 2,308.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,466, Fauquier County = 4,533, Madison County = 592, Orange County = 2,084, Rappahannock County = 331.
Saturday, April 17 - 644,828 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,608.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,564, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,900,468, an increase of 35,345 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,625, 54 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,515, Charlottesville = 3,980, Fluvanna County = 1,642, Greene County = 1,211, Louisa County = 1,884, Nelson County = 880.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,619, Bath County = 262, Buena Vista = 875, Harrisonburg = 6,343, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,159, Rockbridge County = 1,475, Rockingham County = 6,529, Staunton = 2,471, Waynesboro = 2,302.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,461, Fauquier County = 4,523, Madison County = 590, Orange County = 2,078, Rappahannock County = 331.
Friday, April 16 - 643,220 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,594.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,549, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,865,123, an increase of 35,402 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,571, 78 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,506, Charlottesville = 3,975, Fluvanna County = 1,636, Greene County = 1,210, Louisa County = 1,880, Nelson County = 879.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,613, Bath County = 262, Buena Vista = 874, Harrisonburg = 6,341, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,158, Rockbridge County = 1,473, Rockingham County = 6,514, Staunton = 2,469, Waynesboro = 2,302.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,449, Fauquier County = 4,514, Madison County = 590, Orange County = 2,070, Rappahannock County = 332.
Thursday, April 15 - 641,626 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,415.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,529, 19 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,829,721, an increase of 30,539 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,493, 96 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,491, Charlottesville = 3,960, Fluvanna County = 1,628, Greene County = 1,202, Louisa County = 1,879, Nelson County = 879.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,605, Bath County = 260, Buena Vista = 874, Harrisonburg = 6,322, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,158, Rockbridge County = 1,469, Rockingham County = 6,492, Staunton = 2,469, Waynesboro = 2,300.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,441, Fauquier County = 4,506, Madison County = 588, Orange County = 2,062, Rappahannock County = 332.
Wednesday, April 14 - 640,211 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,048.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,510, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,799,182 an increase of 30,022 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,397, 81 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,470, Charlottesville = 3,950, Fluvanna County = 1,627, Greene County = 1,199, Louisa County = 1,875, Nelson County = 879.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,606, Bath County = 259, Buena Vista = 874, Harrisonburg = 6,317, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,157, Rockbridge County = 1,469, Rockingham County = 6,487, Staunton = 2,465, Waynesboro = 2,295.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,438, Fauquier County = 4,494, Madison County = 586, Orange County = 2,058, Rappahannock County = 330.
Tuesday, April 13 - 638,910 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,048.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,506, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,769,160, an increase of 30,385 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,316, 87 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,448, Charlottesville = 3,936, Fluvanna County = 1,622, Greene County = 1,191, Louisa County = 1,866, Nelson County = 876.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,597, Bath County = 258, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,305, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,156, Rockbridge County = 1,468, Rockingham County = 6,477, Staunton = 2,464, Waynesboro = 2,293.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,428, Fauquier County = 4,481, Madison County = 582, Orange County = 2,051, Rappahannock County = 329.
Monday, April 12 - 636,862 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,310.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 35 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,229, 68 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,738,775, an increase of 15,745 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,424, Charlottesville = 3,927, Fluvanna County = 1,618, Greene County = 1,181, Louisa County = 1,858, Nelson County = 879.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,580, Bath County = 259, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,290, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,156, Rockbridge County = 1,466, Rockingham County = 6,460, Staunton = 2,448, Waynesboro = 2,285.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,414, Fauquier County = 4,456, Madison County = 579, Orange County = 2,051, Rappahannock County = 328.
Sunday, April 11: 635,552 COVID-19 cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,227.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,161, 40 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,723,030, an increase of 22,174 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,420, Charlottesville = 3,927, Fluvanna County = 1,615, Greene County = 1,179, Louisa County = 1,851, Nelson County = 879.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,581, Bath County = 259, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,284, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,465, Rockingham County = 6,454, Staunton = 2,445, Waynesboro = 2,284.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,410, Fauquier County = 4,438, Madison County = 579, Orange County = 2,048, Rappahannock County = 327.
Saturday, April 10 - 634,325 COVID-19 cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,700.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,161, 62 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,700,856, an increase of 33,266 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,409, Charlottesville = 3,927, Fluvanna County = 1,615, Greene County = 1,177, Louisa County = 1,847, Nelson County = 877.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,571, Bath County = 258, Buena Vista = 872, Harrisonburg = 6,277, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,464, Rockingham County = 6,446, Staunton = 2,439, Waynesboro = 2,280.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,405, Fauquier County = 4,431, Madison County = 578, Orange County = 2,045, Rappahannock County = 326.
Friday, April 9 - 632,625 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 632,625 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, April 9.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,542.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,451, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,667,590, an increase of 33,600 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,099, 87 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,402, Charlottesville = 3,922, Fluvanna County = 1,614, Greene County = 1,174, Louisa County = 1,839, Nelson County = 875.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,561, Bath County = 257, Buena Vista = 871, Harrisonburg = 6,268, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,463, Rockingham County = 6,429, Staunton = 2,434, Waynesboro = 2,272.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,387, Fauquier County = 4,414, Madison County = 573, Orange County = 2,042, Rappahannock County = 326.
Thursday, April 8 - 631,083 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,928.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,436, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,633,990, an increase of 38,135 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 27,012, 101 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,393, Charlottesville = 3,915, Fluvanna County = 1,608, Greene County = 1,170, Louisa County = 1,833, Nelson County = 876.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,553, Bath County = 255, Buena Vista = 871, Harrisonburg = 6,259, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,154, Rockbridge County = 1,460, Rockingham County = 6,417, Staunton = 2,437, Waynesboro = 2,269.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,373, Fauquier County = 4,392, Madison County = 572, Orange County = 2,035, Rappahannock County = 327.
Wednesday, April 7 - 629,155 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,550.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,415, 14 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,595,855, an increase of 31,601 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,911, 96 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,379, Charlottesville = 3,911, Fluvanna County = 1,604, Greene County = 1,162, Louisa County = 1,827, Nelson County = 874.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,487, Bath County = 254, Buena Vista = 869, Harrisonburg = 6,252, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,153, Rockbridge County = 1,460, Rockingham County = 6,403, Staunton = 2,499, Waynesboro = 2,268.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,359, Fauquier County = 4,374, Madison County = 569, Orange County = 2,028, Rappahannock County = 326.
Tuesday, April 6 - 627,605 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,434.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,401, 41 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,564,254, an increase of 20,323 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,815, 90 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,348, Charlottesville = 3,895, Fluvanna County = 1,601, Greene County = 1,157, Louisa County = 1,820, Nelson County = 873.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,426, Bath County = 253, Buena Vista = 869, Harrisonburg = 6,246, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,458, Rockingham County = 6,404, Staunton = 2,551, Waynesboro = 2,266.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,346, Fauquier County = 4,350, Madison County = 566, Orange County = 2,023, Rappahannock County = 325.
Monday, April 5 - 626,171 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,023.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,360, 31 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,543,931, an increase of 15,068 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,725, 19 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,335, Charlottesville = 3,890, Fluvanna County = 1,592, Greene County = 1,148, Louisa County = 1,816, Nelson County = 871.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,414, Bath County = 252, Buena Vista = 868, Harrisonburg = 6,236, Highland County = 108, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,453, Rockingham County = 6,395, Staunton = 2,546, Waynesboro = 2,259.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,329, Fauquier County = 4,335, Madison County = 565, Orange County = 2,020, Rappahannock County = 324.
Sunday, April 4 - 625,148 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,267.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,329, 42 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,528,863 an increase of 26,266 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,706, 37 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,328, Charlottesville = 3,888, Fluvanna County = 1,591, Greene County = 1,147, Louisa County = 1,809, Nelson County = 870.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,415, Bath County = 252, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,232, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,451, Rockingham County = 6,389, Staunton = 2,544, Waynesboro = 2,260.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,325, Fauquier County = 4,331, Madison County = 565, Orange County = 2,018, Rappahannock County = 323.
Saturday, April 3 - 623,881 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,542.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,287, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,502,597 an increase of 40,624 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,669, 60 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,313, Charlottesville = 3,880, Fluvanna County = 1,588, Greene County = 1,142, Louisa County = 1,803, Nelson County = 870.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,403, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 866, Harrisonburg = 6,220, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,152, Rockbridge County = 1,451, Rockingham County = 6,383, Staunton = 2,537, Waynesboro = 2,255.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,320, Fauquier County = 4,321, Madison County = 565, Orange County = 2,017, Rappahannock County = 322.
Friday, April 2 - 622,339 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,538.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,279, 11 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,461,973, an increase of 32,948 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,609, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,296, Charlottesville = 3,860, Fluvanna County = 1,583, Greene County = 1,141, Louisa County = 1,796, Nelson County = 869.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,399, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,206, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,448, Rockingham County = 6,373, Staunton = 2,533, Waynesboro = 2,253.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,306, Fauquier County = 4,300, Madison County = 564, Orange County = 2,011, Rappahannock County = 321.
Thursday, April 1 - 620,801 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,825.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,268, 16 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,429,025, an increase of 32,383 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,536, 81 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,284, Charlottesville = 3,845, Fluvanna County = 1,583, Greene County = 1,136, Louisa County = 1,790, Nelson County = 865.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,399, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,188, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,447, Rockingham County = 6,358, Staunton = 2,533, Waynesboro = 2,252.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,297, Fauquier County = 4,285, Madison County = 563, Orange County = 2,013, Rappahannock County = 321.
Wednesday, March 31 - 618,976 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,035.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,252, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,396,642, an increase of 25,236 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,455, 88 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,275, Charlottesville = 3,834, Fluvanna County = 1,579, Greene County = 1,132, Louisa County = 1,791, Nelson County = 864.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,398, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,166, Highland County = 107, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,446, Rockingham County = 6,347, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,251.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,290, Fauquier County = 4,273, Madison County = 563, Orange County = 2,005, Rappahannock County = 320.
Tuesday, March 30 - 617,941 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,432.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,242, 23 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,371,406, an increase of 22,648 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,367, 87 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,267, Charlottesville = 3,824, Fluvanna County = 1,573, Greene County = 1,124, Louisa County = 1,791, Nelson County = 863.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,391, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 866, Harrisonburg = 6,149, Highland County = 106, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,445, Rockingham County = 6,340, Staunton = 2,524, Waynesboro = 2,246.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,273, Fauquier County = 4,267, Madison County = 560, Orange County = 2,000, Rappahannock County = 320.
Monday, March 29 - 616,509 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,143.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,219 , 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,348,758, an increase of 13,394 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,280, 37 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,260, Charlottesville = 3,819, Fluvanna County = 1,567, Greene County = 1,121, Louisa County = 1,786, Nelson County = 862.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,388, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 866, Harrisonburg = 6,145, Highland County = 106, Lexington = 1,153, Rockbridge County = 1,445, Rockingham County = 6,341, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,245.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,265, Fauquier County = 4,241, Madison County = 560, Orange County = 1,995, Rappahannock County = 320.
Sunday, March 28 - 615,366 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,392.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,198, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,335,364, an increase of 24,257 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,243, 33 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,258, Charlottesville = 3,814, Fluvanna County = 1,565, Greene County = 1,116, Louisa County = 1,782, Nelson County = 861.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,380, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 867, Harrisonburg = 6,141, Highland County = 106, Lexington = 1,150, Rockbridge County = 1,445, Rockingham County = 6,327, Staunton = 2,526, Waynesboro = 2,241.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,258, Fauquier County = 4,234, Madison County = 559, Orange County = 1,991, Rappahannock County = 319.
Saturday, March 27 - 613,974 COVID-19 cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,912.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,178, 24 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,311,107, an increase of 36,356 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,210, 66 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
**Missing**
Friday, March 26 - 612,062 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,799.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,154, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,274,751, an increase of 30,509 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,144, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,220, Charlottesville = 3,800, Fluvanna County = 1,557, Greene County = 1,104, Louisa County = 1,773, Nelson County = 857.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,373, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 865, Harrisonburg = 6,124, Highland County = 100, Lexington = 1,150, Rockbridge County = 1,440, Rockingham County = 6,311, Staunton = 2,517, Waynesboro = 2,231.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,247, Fauquier County = 4,220, Madison County = 558, Orange County = 1,977, Rappahannock County = 316.
Thursday, March 25 - 610,263 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,559.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,147, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,244,242 an increase of 36,525 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,087, 50 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,210, Charlottesville = 3,800, Fluvanna County = 1,556, Greene County = 1,098, Louisa County = 1,770, Nelson County = 856.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,367, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 864, Harrisonburg = 6,103, Highland County = 100, Lexington = 1,151, Rockbridge County = 1,436, Rockingham County = 6,296, Staunton = 2,512, Waynesboro = 2,224.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,242, Fauquier County = 4,214, Madison County = 557, Orange County = 1,974, Rappahannock County = 316.
Wednesday, March 24 - 608,704 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,470.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,143, 6 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,207,717, an increase of 33,269 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 26,037, 89 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,197, Charlottesville = 3,789, Fluvanna County = 1,553, Greene County = 1,084, Louisa County = 1,765, Nelson County = 852.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,358, Bath County = 251, Buena Vista = 864, Harrisonburg = 6,095, Highland County = 100, Lexington = 1,150, Rockbridge County = 1,433, Rockingham County = 6,289, Staunton = 2,511, Waynesboro = 2,222.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,235, Fauquier County = 4,209, Madison County = 555, Orange County = 1,965, Rappahannock County = 315.
Tuesday, March 23 - 607,234 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,267.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,137, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,174,448, an increase of 23,928 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,948, 128 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,176, Charlottesville = 3,771, Fluvanna County = 1,500, Greene County = 1,083, Louisa County = 1,764, Nelson County = 848.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,342, Bath County = 249, Buena Vista = 861, Harrisonburg = 6,077, Highland County = 99, Lexington = 1,149, Rockbridge County = 1,433, Rockingham County = 6,280, Staunton = 2,506, Waynesboro = 2,213.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,225, Fauquier County = 4,190, Madison County = 556, Orange County = 1,957, Rappahannock County = 314.
Monday, March 22 - 605,967 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,063.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,127, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,150,520, an increase of 13,993 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,820, 28 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,170, Charlottesville = 3,765, Fluvanna County = 1,486, Greene County = 1,079, Louisa County = 1,756, Nelson County = 848.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,334, Bath County = 248, Buena Vista = 861, Harrisonburg = 6,066, Highland County = 99, Lexington = 1,148, Rockbridge County = 1,431, Rockingham County = 6,260, Staunton = 2,505, Waynesboro = 2,208.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,210, Fauquier County = 4,177, Madison County = 555, Orange County = 1,954, Rappahannock County = 315.
Sunday, March 21 - 604,904 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 604,904 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, March 21.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,159.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,117, 13 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,136,527, an increase of 21,991 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,792, 34 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,161, Charlottesville = 3,760, Fluvanna County = 1,454, Greene County = 1,073, Louisa County = 1,749, Nelson County = 847.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,330, Bath County = 248, Buena Vista = 862, Harrisonburg = 6,051, Highland County = 99, Lexington = 1,146, Rockbridge County = 1,434, Rockingham County = 6,247, Staunton = 2,506, Waynesboro = 2,207.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,207, Fauquier County = 4,175, Madison County = 554, Orange County = 1,952, Rappahannock County = 315.
Saturday, March 20 - 603,745 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,563.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,104, 12 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,114,536, an increase of 34,424 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,758, 47 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,137, Charlottesville = 3,755, Fluvanna County = 1,451, Greene County = 1,071, Louisa County = 1,744, Nelson County = 845.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,323, Bath County = 248, Buena Vista = 861, Harrisonburg = 6,037, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,145, Rockbridge County = 1,431, Rockingham County = 6,236, Staunton = 2,505, Waynesboro = 2,206.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,206, Fauquier County = 4,166, Madison County = 551, Orange County = 1,944, Rappahannock County = 314.
Friday, March 19 - 602,182 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,632.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,092, 90 less than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,080,112, an increase of 36,853 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,711, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,125, Charlottesville = 3,752, Fluvanna County = 1,451, Greene County = 1,062, Louisa County = 1,739, Nelson County = 843.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,314, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 858, Harrisonburg = 6,018, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,143, Rockbridge County = 1,427, Rockingham County = 6,218, Staunton = 2,504, Waynesboro = 2,201.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,197, Fauquier County = 4,158, Madison County = 550, Orange County = 1,934, Rappahannock County = 313.
Thursday, March 18 - 600,550 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,082.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,182, 28 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,043,259, an increase of 42,777 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,611, 94 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,102, Charlottesville = 3,745, Fluvanna County = 1,448, Greene County = 1,060, Louisa County = 1,730, Nelson County = 843.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,306, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 857, Harrisonburg = 5,987, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,139, Rockbridge County = 1,428, Rockingham County = 6,205, Staunton = 2,500, Waynesboro = 2,199.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,189, Fauquier County = 4,138, Madison County = 550, Orange County = 1,929, Rappahannock County = 313.
Wednesday, March 17 - 598,468 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,327.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,154, 50 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 8,000,482, an increase of 30,046 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,517, 78 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,081, Charlottesville = 3,738, Fluvanna County = 1,443, Greene County = 1,055, Louisa County = 1,728, Nelson County = 842.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,297, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 856, Harrisonburg = 5,961, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,140, Rockbridge County = 1,426, Rockingham County = 6,187, Staunton = 2,495, Waynesboro = 2,197.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,185, Fauquier County = 4,121, Madison County = 549, Orange County = 1,924, Rappahannock County = 313.
Tuesday, March 16 - 597,141 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,276.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,104, 44 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,970,436, an increase of 25,928 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,439, 116 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,063, Charlottesville = 3,730, Fluvanna County = 1,433, Greene County = 1,053, Louisa County = 1,722, Nelson County = 842.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,294, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 857, Harrisonburg = 5,939, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,140, Rockbridge County = 1,414, Rockingham County = 6,175, Staunton = 2,496, Waynesboro = 2,191.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,181, Fauquier County = 4,115, Madison County = 548, Orange County = 1,919, Rappahannock County = 311.
Monday, March 15 - 595,865 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,130.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,060, 41 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,944,508, an increase of 18,281 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,323, 26 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,055, Charlottesville = 3,723, Fluvanna County = 1,410, Greene County = 1,051, Louisa County = 1,719, Nelson County = 839.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,285, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 857, Harrisonburg = 5,927, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,137, Rockbridge County = 1,418, Rockingham County = 6,175, Staunton = 2,492, Waynesboro = 2,185.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,163, Fauquier County = 4,098, Madison County = 547, Orange County = 1,914, Rappahannock County = 310.
Sunday, March 14 - 594,735 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,173.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 10,019, 34 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,926,227, an increase of 23,965 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,297, 35more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,045, Charlottesville = 3,720, Fluvanna County = 1,335, Greene County = 1,045, Louisa County = 1,714, Nelson County = 837.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,279, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 854, Harrisonburg = 5,920, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,133, Rockbridge County = 1,418, Rockingham County = 6,172, Staunton = 2,490, Waynesboro = 2,185.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,160, Fauquier County = 4,089, Madison County = 546, Orange County = 1,911, Rappahannock County = 310.
Saturday, March 13 - 593,562 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,348.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,985, 24 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,902,262, an increase of 34,878 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,262, 46 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,039, Charlottesville = 3,711, Fluvanna County = 1,333, Greene County = 1,035, Louisa County = 1,712, Nelson County = 837.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,277, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 853, Harrisonburg = 5,916, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,134, Rockbridge County = 1,410, Rockingham County = 6,160, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,184.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,155, Fauquier County = 4,080, Madison County = 546, Orange County = 1,910, Rappahannock County = 310.
Friday, March 12 - 590,625 COVID-19 cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,589.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,961, 59 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,867,384, an increase of 40,801 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 25,216, 155 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,025, Charlottesville = 3,702, Fluvanna County = 1,321, Greene County = 1,032, Louisa County = 1,709, Nelson County = 837.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,267, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 852, Harrisonburg = 5,902, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,130, Rockbridge County = 1,392, Rockingham County = 6,154, Staunton = 2,489, Waynesboro = 2,177.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,151, Fauquier County = 4,073, Madison County = 545, Orange County = 1,902, Rappahannock County = 311.
Wednesday, March 10 - 589,375 COVID-19 Cases:
Wednesday, March 10 - 589,375 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,246.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,849, 59 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,793,278, an increase of 31,864 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,925, 84 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,988, Charlottesville = 3,689, Fluvanna County = 1,315, Greene County = 1,028, Louisa County = 1,703, Nelson County = 833.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,258, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 850, Harrisonburg = 5,845, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,129, Rockbridge County = 1,355, Rockingham County = 6,141, Staunton = 2,488, Waynesboro = 2,171.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,140, Fauquier County = 4,051, Madison County = 543, Orange County = 1,896, Rappahannock County = 308.
Tuesday, March 9 - 588,129 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,537.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,790, 107 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,761,414, an increase of 28,321 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,841, 136 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,979, Charlottesville = 3,679, Fluvanna County = 1,313, Greene County = 1,028, Louisa County = 1,702, Nelson County = 829.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,253, Bath County = 247, Buena Vista = 848, Harrisonburg = 5,822, Highland County = 98, Lexington = 1,128, Rockbridge County = 1,339, Rockingham County = 6,135, Staunton = 2,483, Waynesboro = 2,168.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,131, Fauquier County = 4,036, Madison County = 542, Orange County = 1,891, Rappahannock County = 308.
Monday, March 8 - 586,592 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 892.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,683, 87 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,733,093, an increase of 16,211 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,705, 44 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,977, Charlottesville = 3,677, Fluvanna County = 1,309, Greene County = 1,025, Louisa County = 1,698, Nelson County = 824.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,251, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 847, Harrisonburg = 5,809, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,127, Rockbridge County = 1,316, Rockingham County = 6,126, Staunton = 2,478, Waynesboro = 2,165.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,127, Fauquier County = 4,025, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,878, Rappahannock County = 308.
Sunday, March 7 - 587,700 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,163.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,596, 77 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,716,882, an increase of 25,140 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,661, 24 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,973, Charlottesville = 3,672, Fluvanna County = 1,308, Greene County = 1,022, Louisa County = 1,697, Nelson County = 819.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,246, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 847, Harrisonburg = 5,802, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,125, Rockbridge County = 1,315, Rockingham County = 6,123, Staunton = 2,473, Waynesboro = 2,165.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,123, Fauquier County = 4,020, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,874, Rappahannock County = 308.
Saturday, March 6 - 584,537 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,477.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,519, 91 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,691,742, an increase of 36,948 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,637, 123 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,964, Charlottesville = 3,669, Fluvanna County = 1,307, Greene County = 1,017, Louisa County = 1,693, Nelson County = 810.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,242, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 846, Harrisonburg = 5,794, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,125, Rockbridge County = 1,309, Rockingham County = 6,117, Staunton = 2,472, Waynesboro = 2,162.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,121, Fauquier County = 4,007, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,871, Rappahannock County = 306.
Friday, March 5 - 583,060 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,652.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,428, 71 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,654,794, an increase of 38,461 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,514, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,946, Charlottesville = 3,663, Fluvanna County = 1,303, Greene County = 1,014, Louisa County = 1,690, Nelson County = 786.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,232, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 846, Harrisonburg = 5,777, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,123, Rockbridge County = 1,307, Rockingham County = 6,109, Staunton = 2,466, Waynesboro = 2,159.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,118, Fauquier County = 3,994, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,869, Rappahannock County = 305.
Thursday, March 4 - 581,408 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,300.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,357, 31 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,616,333, an increase of 36,338 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,414, 60 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,925, Charlottesville = 3,660, Fluvanna County = 1,300, Greene County = 1,012, Louisa County = 1,693, Nelson County = 778.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,216, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 843, Harrisonburg = 5,761, Highland County = 97, Lexington = 1,122, Rockbridge County = 1,298, Rockingham County = 6,091, Staunton = 2,454, Waynesboro = 2,154.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,109, Fauquier County = 3,981, Madison County = 535, Orange County = 1,867, Rappahannock County = 303.
Wednesday, March 3 - 580,108 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,549.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 9,326 , 383 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,579,995, an increase of 32,300 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,354, 96 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,898, Charlottesville = 3,662, Fluvanna County = 1,300, Greene County = 1,009, Louisa County = 1,692, Nelson County = 774.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,220, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 843, Harrisonburg = 5,748, Highland County = 92, Lexington = 1,119, Rockbridge County = 1,291, Rockingham County = 6,077, Staunton = 2,449, Waynesboro = 2,153.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,103, Fauquier County = 3,979, Madison County = 536, Orange County = 1,862, Rappahannock County = 300.
Tuesday, March 2 - 578,559 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,385.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,943, 160 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,547,695, an increase of 25,829 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,258, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,867, Charlottesville = 3,636, Fluvanna County = 1,299, Greene County = 1,006, Louisa County = 1,691, Nelson County = 771.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,206, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 842, Harrisonburg = 5,733, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,120, Rockbridge County = 1,281, Rockingham County = 6,061, Staunton = 2,446, Waynesboro = 2,149.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,093, Fauquier County = 3,968, Madison County = 533, Orange County = 1,854, Rappahannock County = 300.
Monday, March 1 - 577,174 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,124.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,783, 231 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,521,866 an increase of 17,188 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,158, 43 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,850, Charlottesville = 3,642, Fluvanna County = 1,300, Greene County = 1,004, Louisa County = 1,691, Nelson County = 768.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,200, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 839, Harrisonburg = 5,723, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,116, Rockbridge County = 1,278, Rockingham County = 6,052, Staunton = 2,435, Waynesboro = 2,142.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,075, Fauquier County = 3,952, Madison County = 533, Orange County = 1,849, Rappahannock County = 299.
Sunday, February 28 - 576,050 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,736.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,382, 170 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 24,115, 24 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,475,156, an increase of 29,522 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.2%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,840, Charlottesville = 3,624, Fluvanna County = 1,299, Greene County = 1,002, Louisa County = 1,687, Nelson County = 767.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,196, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 838, Harrisonburg = 5,715, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,108, Rockbridge County = 1,279, Rockingham County = 6,046, Staunton = 2,431, Waynesboro = 2,141.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,065, Fauquier County = 3,946, Madison County = 532, Orange County = 1,841, Rappahannock County = 299.
Friday, February 26 - 572,639 COVID-19 Cases:
Friday, February 26 - 572,639 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,657.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 8,197, 234 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,437,666 an increase of 38,143 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,978, 107 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,807, Charlottesville = 3,574, Fluvanna County = 1,294, Greene County = 999, Louisa County = 1,682, Nelson County = 761.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,178, Bath County = 243, Buena Vista = 836, Harrisonburg = 5,685, Highland County = 91, Lexington = 1,102, Rockbridge County = 1,270, Rockingham County = 6,017, Staunton = 2,418, Waynesboro = 2,124.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,056, Fauquier County = 3,923, Madison County = 530, Orange County = 1,814, Rappahannock County = 297.
Thursday, February 25 - 570,982 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,036.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,963, 156 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,399,523 an increase of 46,454 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,871, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,796, Charlottesville = 3,550, Fluvanna County = 1,288, Greene County = 996, Louisa County = 1,675, Nelson County = 762.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,156, Bath County = 243, Buena Vista = 835, Harrisonburg = 5,662, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,094, Rockbridge County = 1,266, Rockingham County = 6,002, Staunton = 2,407, Waynesboro = 2,114.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,046, Fauquier County = 3,912, Madison County = 529, Orange County = 1,811, Rappahannock County = 296.
Wednesday, February 24 - 568,946 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,907.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,807, 149 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,353,069, an increase of 36,835 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,798, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,759, Charlottesville = 3,529, Fluvanna County = 1,282, Greene County = 994, Louisa County = 1,672, Nelson County = 756.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,144, Bath County = 242, Buena Vista = 833, Harrisonburg = 5,652, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,087, Rockbridge County = 1,267, Rockingham County = 5,991, Staunton = 2,392, Waynesboro = 2,113.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,034, Fauquier County = 3,904, Madison County = 528, Orange County = 1,800, Rappahannock County = 292.
Tuesday, February 23 - 567,039 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,769.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,658, 172 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,316,234, an increase of 27,640 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,698, 168 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,679, Charlottesville = 3,519, Fluvanna County = 1,280, Greene County = 986, Louisa County = 1,671, Nelson County = 755.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,139, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 829, Harrisonburg = 5,642, Highland County = 90, Lexington = 1,088, Rockbridge County = 1,248, Rockingham County = 5,987, Staunton = 2,388, Waynesboro = 2,110.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,028, Fauquier County = 3,892, Madison County = 528, Orange County = 1,795, Rappahannock County = 293.
Monday, February 22 - 565,270 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,155.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,486, 155 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,288,594, an increase of 18,069 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,530, 49 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,641, Charlottesville = 3,519, Fluvanna County = 1,281, Greene County = 978, Louisa County = 1,666, Nelson County = 748.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,130, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 827, Harrisonburg = 5,642, Highland County = 90, Lexington = 1,083, Rockbridge County = 1,248, Rockingham County = 5,986, Staunton = 2,383, Waynesboro = 2,111.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,021, Fauquier County = 3,879, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,789, Rappahannock County = 290.
Sunday, February 21 - 564,115 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,303.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,331, 134 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,270,525, an increase of 27,725 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,481, 45 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,630, Charlottesville = 3,508, Fluvanna County = 1,277, Greene County = 979, Louisa County = 1,662, Nelson County = 746.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,124, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 826, Harrisonburg = 5,635, Highland County = 90, Lexington = 1,083, Rockbridge County = 1,240, Rockingham County = 5,983, Staunton = 2,380, Waynesboro = 2,107.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,012, Fauquier County = 3,860, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,788, Rappahannock County = 289.
Saturday, February 20 - 561,812 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,882.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,197, 99 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,242,800, an increase of 38,143 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,436, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,579, Charlottesville = 3,434, Fluvanna County = 1,274, Greene County = 974, Louisa County = 1,660, Nelson County = 747.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,122, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 821, Harrisonburg = 5,614, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,082, Rockbridge County = 1,229, Rockingham County = 5,970, Staunton = 2,380, Waynesboro = 2,102.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,007, Fauquier County = 3,852, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,779, Rappahannock County = 289.
Friday, February 19 - 559,930 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,034.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,098, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,204,657, an increase of 34,686 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,369, 101 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,530, Charlottesville = 3,374, Fluvanna County = 1,270, Greene County = 966, Louisa County = 1,654, Nelson County = 745.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,107, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 821, Harrisonburg = 5,606, Highland County = 89, Lexington = 1,057, Rockbridge County = 1,246, Rockingham County = 5,964, Staunton = 2,374, Waynesboro = 2,094.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,998, Fauquier County = 3,835, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,779, Rappahannock County = 287.
Thursday, February 18 - 557,896 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,304.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,090, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,169,971, an increase of 41,496 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,268, 89 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,454, Charlottesville = 3,267, Fluvanna County = 1,254, Greene County = 958, Louisa County = 1,641, Nelson County = 743.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,102, Bath County = 241, Buena Vista = 817, Harrisonburg = 5,603, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,046, Rockbridge County = 1,247, Rockingham County = 5,950, Staunton = 2,372, Waynesboro = 2,091.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,995, Fauquier County = 3,824, Madison County = 527, Orange County = 1,779, Rappahannock County = 287.
Wednesday, February 17 - 555,592 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,284.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,075, 38 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,128,475, an increase of 34,559 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,179, 137 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,319, Charlottesville = 3,168, Fluvanna County = 1,247, Greene County = 949, Louisa County = 1,638, Nelson County = 741.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,085, Bath County = 244, Buena Vista = 815, Harrisonburg = 5,591, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,034, Rockbridge County = 1,240, Rockingham County = 5,934, Staunton = 2,357, Waynesboro = 2,081.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,987, Fauquier County = 3,821, Madison County = 528, Orange County = 1,772, Rappahannock County = 291.
Tuesday, February 16 - 553,308 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,770.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,037, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,093,916, an increase of 23,709 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 23,042, 98 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,251, Charlottesville = 3,088, Fluvanna County = 1,239, Greene County = 943, Louisa County = 1,631, Nelson County = 737.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,070, Bath County = 244, Buena Vista = 804, Harrisonburg = 5,585, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,021, Rockbridge County = 1,223, Rockingham County = 5,918, Staunton = 2,351, Waynesboro = 2,062.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,976, Fauquier County = 3,808, Madison County = 525, Orange County = 1,761, Rappahannock County = 290.
Monday, February 15 - 551,538 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,539.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,016, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,070,207 , an increase of 17,820 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,944, 38 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,235, Charlottesville = 3,073, Fluvanna County = 1,228, Greene County = 940, Louisa County = 1,631, Nelson County = 735.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,064, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 802, Harrisonburg = 5,572, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,002, Rockbridge County = 1,219, Rockingham County = 5,895, Staunton = 2,348, Waynesboro = 2,055.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,973, Fauquier County = 3,790, Madison County = 525, Orange County = 1,760, Rappahannock County = 288.