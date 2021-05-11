Strawberry picking season is here

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Strawberry season is here, but if you want to get the picking while it’s good, you’ll have to act fast.
Strawberries are ripe at Critzer Family Farm, and owners say the prime season will only last for the next four to five weeks.
You can pick from many different patches on site and the farm say there’s so many strawberries, they need help getting them picked.
“Strawberry season is definitely our biggest season,” Hanri Kaya, part owner of Critzer Family Farm, said. “We have lots of regulars, we see people’s kids grow up, so its definitely our biggest season.”
The farm is a “no waste” farm and all excess fruit goes into its homemade ice cream.
Click here for more information about strawberry picking at the farm.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.