‘Saboteur,’ ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106

Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film "The Sound of Music" at the opening night gala of the TCM Classic Film Festival on March 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. Lloyd, the distinguished stage and screen actor known for his role as a kindly doctor on TV's "St. Elsewhere," has died at 106. Manager Marion Rosenberg said the actor died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)