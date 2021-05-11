Police: Mom fatally stabs infant son, injures daughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a woman fatally stabbed her infant son and critically injured her 8-year-old daughter at their home.
Newport News police say officers responding to a report of a female in distress Monday night found the girl and her 10-month-old brother with multiple stab wounds.
Officers began providing first aid, but the infant died at the scene.
His sister was taken to a hospital, where police said Tuesday she was in critical but stable condition.
The mother, 35-year-old Sarah Whitney Ganoe, has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of felony child neglect.
