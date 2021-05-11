Pleasantly cool

Weekend warm-up

By David Rogers | May 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 7:39 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine will be with us today. Temperatures are expected to be a little below normal for the next few days. A couple of weak disturbances will move across the area, but most of us will see dry conditions. A weekend warm-up is in store for the region as temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...LOw: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50ds

