Piedmont Environmental Council’s Buy Fresh, Buy Local Guides hitting mailboxes this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking to shop for local meats, dairy, produce, and more but don’t know where to start there are guides hitting your mailbox soon.
The Piedmont Environmental Council’s Buy Fresh, Buy Local Charlottesville area guides will start going out this week.
The guides include producers in Albemarle, Green, Louisa, Fluvanna, and Nelson counties and will be a one-stop shop for a host of locally grown foods.
“The average item in a grocery store travels 1,500 miles to get there and losing over 90% of its nutritional value along that journey. We’re really excited to support a local food system,” Matt Coyle, a local food systems coordinator, said.
If you’re too excited for it to come to you, you can visit the website here.
