National gas shortages reach Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is now impacting gas stations in central Virginia.
Drivers in Charlottesville and the surrounding areas are travelling from station to station hoping to find gas, with prices as high as $3.85 per gallon.
All of this is being driven by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, the system that delivers 45% of the gas to the East Coast is the victim of the ransomware.
While this is an inconvenience to consumers, suppliers are suffering as well.
“Colonial Pipeline is the main artery by which we secure almost all of our fuel,” Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton said.
Sutton says no one should be mistaken, that the shortages are 100% due to the pipeline hacking.
“There has been some sort of confusion around whether or not the driver shortages were causing problems that we’re seeing at the pump right now, Sutton said.”
Tiger Fuel does not yet know when gas prices and availability will return to normal, but are not expecting it to be soon.
