Kids may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Kids may soon be lining up outside of the the UVA Health’s vaccination center at Seminole Square. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted an extension of the authorization to administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15.
“I think conceivably it could be as soon as Thursday [May 13]. I’m not quite certain people are ready to do that, but I think it’s certainly possible,” Dr. Costi Sifri, an epidemiologist at UVA Health, said.
An advisory committee is expected to meet Wednesday, May 12, to discuss and vote on whether or not to recommend Pfizer’s vaccine to this age group.
Dr. Sifri says if the vaccine is approved, UVA Health will primarily vaccinate kids at the Seminole Square location in Albemarle County.
“We’re already receiving a lot of phone calls about whether it’s available,” Dr. Sifri said. “I don’t know the exact timeline, but we’re gearing up and planning for it to be ready at the Seminole Square site.”
Sifri says the side effects from the vaccine on kids 12-15 are similar to folks who have already received Pfizer doses.
“It can cause some side effects with local pain, discomfort, fatigue, a headache,” the doctor said.
He added that getting your children vaccinated is going to be a critical step in reaching herd immunity: “They are going to be going back to school in-person, they’re going to go to day camps, they are going to sleepaway camps, they’re going to be interacting with other children who could potentially have COVID,” Sifri said. “The way we protect our community is by protecting everybody. This is a safe vaccine. It’s effective in children.”
Sifri says now is the time to speak with your family doctor or pediatrician if you’re on the fence about getting your child vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.