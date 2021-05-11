Gov. Northam declares state of emergency after pipeline ransomware cyberattack

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam has signed Executive Order Seventy-Eight declaring a state of emergency to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout Virginia.
The governor’s office announced Tuesday, May 11, that the Colonial Pipeline system had reported a ransomware cyberattack on Friday that resulted in a temporary shutdown
The pipeline system is the primary fuel source for many Virginia retailers.
While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, Northam’s emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by Virginia.
Additional information on the EPA waiver can be found here.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Eight is available here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.