Denver Riggleman defends controversial GOP Rep. Liz Cheney

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia 5th District Representative Denver Riggleman came to the defense of controversial Republican representative Liz Cheney.
Tuesday, Riggleman was part of a virtual rally put on by a group called, Principles First.
Riggleman, who knows something about the party’s base turning against one of its own, said that Cheney is the type of person you want by your side in tough times.
“I’ve known her for a long time in conference and I’ve never seen an individual that never got emotional about anything. She’s down the line, she’s extremely intelligent, extremely savvy on foreign policy. But one thing she doesn’t... and I probably shouldn’t curse with all these people but I’ll say the word crap... She doesn’t take any crap from anybody,” said Riggleman.
He also encouraged those in the GOP to support people who tell the truth and not have facts based pariahs in the Republican party.
