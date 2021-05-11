Cool Stretch Continues. Clouds, then Gradual Clearing Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool April-like temperatures for mid May will continue this week. A disturbance passing south of the region tonight, will bring some more clouds back across the region. Another chilly start Wednesday morning, with clouds giving way to sunshine. A cool and breezy day. Conditions are expected to remain cool and mostly dry this week. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, areas west of the Blue Ridge could have some scattered frost. Isolated showers are possible Friday. This weekend temperatures warm to more seasonable levels. Later Sunday into early next week, more showers and a few storms look to return.