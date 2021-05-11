Cool Stretch Continues. Clouds, then Gradual Clearing Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool April-like temperatures for mid May will continue this week. A disturbance passing south of the region tonight, will bring some more clouds back across the region. Another chilly start Wednesday morning, with clouds giving way to sunshine. A cool and breezy day. Conditions are expected to remain cool and mostly dry this week. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, areas west of the Blue Ridge could have some scattered frost. Isolated showers are possible Friday. This weekend temperatures warm to more seasonable levels. Later Sunday into early next week, more showers and a few storms look to return.
Tonight: Variable clouds, chilly. Lows low to mid 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy early. Gradual clearing, breezy, cool. High: mid to upper 60s Low: upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 70. Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High: upper 60s to around 70. Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s. Low: around 50
Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. HIghs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Few showers Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, Scattered showers/storm. Highs mid to upper 70s.
