Come As You Are Cville hosting free summer camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children in Charlottesville looking to learn some sports or make some new friends will have the perfect opportunity June 21-25.
Come As you Are Cville is hosting a week-long camp at Tonsler Park this summer and registration is now open. The camp is open to anyone ages 5-14.
Kids will learn many activities and sports. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided to the campers.
“Parents during the summertime, they’re always having to stay at home with the kids if there aren’t any programs they can afford. So we wanted to make this possible for the parents that can’t afford camp or a program for their children and for the children to get out of the house, have fun, and exercise,” Come As You Are Cville founder Tristan Kabesa said.
