Champion Brewing Company in Charlottesville encourages people to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Champion Brewing Company in Charlottesville is rewarding people who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Show your vaccination card when you order and the first beer is on them. You can even get a free beer before you’re fully vaccinated, presenting a vaccination card after a single shot is enough.
“We’ve been really excited about the relaxed and updated CDC guidelines and we wanted to offer our friends that are vaxxed an opportunity to come and have a beer on us.” Carrie Throckmorton, the marketing director at Champion Brewing, said.
Champion Brewing Company is still following COVID-19 guidelines - expecting customers to wear masks and seating with distance between parties.
Champion asks that people who come in for a beer on them limit the offer to one beer per person.
This offer will be going on through the month of May.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.