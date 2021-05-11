Augusta Health vaccine clinic update: hospital will not administer vaccine to 12-15 year olds until CDC approval

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - In Augusta Health’s latest COVID-19 vaccination clinic update, the hospital said the Commonwealth will not begin vaccinating those age 12 to 15 until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approves the recommendation to vaccinate the new age group.
The update says Augusta Health is ready and planning for the expansion of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination criteria to those aged 12 to 15 in its clinics as soon as approval and authorization are provided to the hospital.
The update also gave vaccination data for Augusta Health’s vaccine clinics. So far, 71,075 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at Augusta Health vaccine clinics, and 35,797 community members have been fully vaccinated.
For more information about upcoming vaccine clinics, and to read the full update from Augusta Health, click here.
