Youngkin leads after 3 rounds in Virginia GOP governor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin is leading the field after the initial rounds of balloting from Virginia Republicans choosing a gubernatorial nominee but is short of a majority needed to clinch victory.
More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots at a convention Saturday.
Ballot counting in the governor’s race began Monday.
Under the ranked-choice voting system implemented by the party, the votes of the last-place candidate will be redistributed based on whom those delegates designated as their second choice.
The process will be repeated until a candidate gains a majority.
After the first three rounds, Youngkin held a slight lead over businessman Pete Snyder. Hard-right candidate Amanda Chase was in third.
