UVA Health addresses breakthrough COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia doctor says breakthrough cases should not discourage people from getting vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases that occur despite a person being fully vaccinated are called breakthrough cases. While they are rare, there is roughly a 5-percent chance of a person developing COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
“When a vaccine is 95 percent affective for symptomatic disease, that is by definition meaning that 5 percent of people who have been vaccinated still can develop COVID,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, UVA Health’s Director of Hospital Epidemiology. “5 percent compared to the number of people who would be developing COVID who were not vaccinated.”
Dr. Sifri says breakthrough cases are so rare, and when they do occur, they are rarely severe.
Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, which are reported to have lower chances of breakthrough cases occurring.
