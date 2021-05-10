Traffic Alert: portions of Route 250 still closed due to rockslide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of Route 250 on Afton Mountain are still closed due to a rockslide last week.
Route 250 is closed from the Route 151 intersection to the top of Afton Mountain. It is also closed between Route 6 and Route 750, just west of the Rockfish Gap Country Store.
The rockslide happened last Monday, May 3.
The Virginia Department of Transportation still does not know when the road will reopen. Crews need to remove unstable soil and rocks from the hillside as well as stabilize the slope above the road. That work is expected to start sometime this week.
For now, drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain.
