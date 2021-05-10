Traffic Alert: portions of Route 250 still closed due to rockslide

Traffic Alert: portions of Route 250 still closed due to rockslide
A good stretch of Rt. 250 is blocked off due to a rockslide.
By NBC29 Newsroom | May 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 4:43 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of Route 250 on Afton Mountain are still closed due to a rockslide last week.

Route 250 is closed from the Route 151 intersection to the top of Afton Mountain. It is also closed between Route 6 and Route 750, just west of the Rockfish Gap Country Store.

The rockslide happened last Monday, May 3.

Rockslide along Route 250 on Afton Mt. in Albemarle County.
Rockslide along Route 250 on Afton Mt. in Albemarle County. (Source: WVIR)

The Virginia Department of Transportation still does not know when the road will reopen. Crews need to remove unstable soil and rocks from the hillside as well as stabilize the slope above the road. That work is expected to start sometime this week.

For now, drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain.

[ Experts to assess rockslide keeping Route 250 in Afton closed ]

[ Route 250 closure due to rockslide continues with no end in sight ]

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.