Feeling More April-like Than May This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More like April than mid May this week, with cooler than average temperatures and largley dry. A disturbance passing over the region tonight, will bring some more clouds back across the region. Partly sunny skies and pleasantly cool conditions will blanket the region Tuesday. A stray shower is possible. Chilly Wednesday morning, with some patchy frost for the Valley. Conditions are expected to remain cool and mostly dry this week. A few showers are possible Friday. However, the upcoming weekend is showing signs of a warming trend, into next week.