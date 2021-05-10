Feeling More April-like Than May This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More like April than mid May this week, with cooler than average temperatures and largley dry. A disturbance passing over the region tonight, will bring some more clouds back across the region. Partly sunny skies and pleasantly cool conditions will blanket the region Tuesday. A stray shower is possible. Chilly Wednesday morning, with some patchy frost for the Valley. Conditions are expected to remain cool and mostly dry this week. A few showers are possible Friday. However, the upcoming weekend is showing signs of a warming trend, into next week.
Tonight: Clear early, more clouds late, chilly. Lows mid to upper 40s
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cool, Stray shower possible. High: mid 60s to near 70. Low: upper 30s to low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. High: mid to upper 60s Low: upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 70. Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High: upper 60s. Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s. Low: around 50
Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. HIghs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.