FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program set to open this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many aspects of life switching to virtual due to the pandemic, affording internet put lots of stress on families. Now, some relief could be headed your way if you qualify.
“The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a federal program,” Mike Culp, the director of Albemarle County’s Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, said. “It’s a temporary program that provides $50 a month in benefit to low-income households.”
Culp says there are a few different ways to qualify for the program. “If you’re a SNAP recipient or a free reduced lunch recipient, you will qualify for the emergency broadband benefit program.”
He says the this could be a lifeline for families in central Virginia.
“I think it reduces their bill so that the funding that they have for daily needs can be applied somewhere else, so anytime we can help people offset some of their costs in one way, it benefits them in another,” Culp said.
He says most internet providers in our area are participating in this program. Ting is one them.
“We strive to make sure that we connect people to the internet across not only just Charlottesville but all of our Ting towns,” Ting’s Charlottesville City Manager Kara Chandeysson said.
She says it was a no-brainer to join in on the FCC’s initiative. “It’s part of our company ethos we feel strongly that the internet should be offered and available to all in our community.”
Culp says benefits for people who qualify for this program extend beyond the $50 monthly credit.
“You can receive up to $100 off of qualifying laptop, PC or tablet purchase through your broadband provider so there’s another opportunity to get some additional equipment out there to help people connect to what is now an essential utility,” Culp said.
This program will open up through the FCC on Wednesday and Albemarle County says they are able to answers any questions you may have. You can email the county with questions at getebb@albemarle.org and the phone number is (434) 296-5891.
More information on the program can be found here.
