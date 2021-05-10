Cville Plans Together revisits comprehensive plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s years-long process to come up with a new comprehensive plan is making its way toward the finish line. Now, the city wants to hear from you.
“We are kicking off the community engagement process for the comprehensive plan,” said Alex Ikefuna, the director of Neighborhood Development Services.
On Monday evening, the city held a webinar designed to share the details of the draft plan with the public.
Affordable housing community facilities and zoning rewriting are important topics within the comprehensive plan.
The webinar started by simply defining: what is this comprehensive plan?
“In a nutshell, the comprehensive plan is a document that describes and illustrates community goals for the future,” said Jennifer Koch of Rhodeside & Harwell, the firm hired to help concoct the plan.
The plan includes an Affordable Housing Plan, which has already been endorsed by city council, the Future Land Use Map, and - later - a rewrite to the zoning code.
During the webinar, the group “Cville Plans Together” emphasized the importance of housing in this plan. The group reviews data and reallocates access to things that improve quality of life and increase equity throughout Charlottesville.
“There’s a great housing need in Charlottesville,” said Ronald Sessoms, also a part of Rhodeside & Harwell. “Charlottesville is a city that continues to grow, however, there has been a lack of construction of housing units within the city.”
The draft of the Future Land Use Map labels which types of housing would work in certain areas as the city works to change that narrative of affordability.
“The city cannot grow out, we need to think about how the city can grow up and densify, intensify development in areas of the city that makes sense so that we can increase the housing supply,” Sessoms said.
Cville Plans Together shared a list of nine Future Land Use planning objectives. It includes “ensuring equitable opportunities for density increases, increasing density around community amenities, and increasing access to transit.”
Monday night’s webinar was recorded and will be archived on the Cville Plans Together website. There will also be in-person pop-up meetings at the following times:
- Friday, May 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Reid’s Market
- Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m.-noon at Ix Art Park
- Saturday, May 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the Jefferson School
