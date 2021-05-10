Cool and cloudy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front is contributing to cloud cover, and a few showers. Clouds should begin to thin a little later today as the front moves east. Our wind will increase, with gusty conditions for the higher elevations. Sunshine and cool conditions return for the rest of the week. However, by the weekend we do see signs of a warm-up, taking temperatures back to seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !