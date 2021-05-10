Cool and cloudy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front is contributing to cloud cover, and a few showers. Clouds should begin to thin a little later today as the front moves east. Our wind will increase, with gusty conditions for the higher elevations. Sunshine and cool conditions return for the rest of the week. However, by the weekend we do see signs of a warm-up, taking temperatures back to seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: MID 40S
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.