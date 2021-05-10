Central Shenandoah Health District teams up with schools to give COVID-19 vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Shenandoah Valley, mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue this week, including some smaller clinics at schools.
The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is teaming up with school nursing staff in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County this week to give out vaccines to students with consent from parents or guardians.
Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said school nursing staff has been “invaluable” in the effort to vaccine school staff and students.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. The vaccine was originally only authorized for people ages 16 and older.
No word yet on the health district’s plan after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-years-old and up.
As for adults, there are mass vaccination opportunities to get a shot. Rodeffer said more people are taking the opportunity to get their vaccine since the CSHD welcomed walk-in appointments.
“It made it easier for people to actually accommodate their own personal schedules and I’m glad we were able to do that,” Rodeffer said. “I’m looking forward to when we’re out and about doing mobile clinics for people that have issues getting to clinics that might be farther from them or if they have transportation needs.”
She said the health district is working to make mobile clinics happen very soon.
For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.
To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA
