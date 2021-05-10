Carry the Load makes stop in Albemarle County to honor fallen veterans, first responders

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - A group of military veterans stopped in Albemarle County on Monday afternoon to march in honor of fallen veterans and first responders.
Members of the organization “Carry the Load” are marching to Dallas. On their journey, which started at West Point, members of area veteran organizations joined them.
The goal is to honor the “true meaning” of Memorial Day and to remember their lost brothers and sisters by pinning their names onto their backs.
“There’s a saying out there that when somebody dies in this fashion that they die two deaths,” said David Lindsey, Carry the Load’s east coast relay manager. “The first one is with their actual death. And then the second time is when we stop speaking their name. Through Carry the Load, we don’t want that to happen.”
Carry the Load is raising money for services including counseling, job placement, and scholarships for the families of fallen first responders and veterans.
