BRHD, UVA Health, and Charlottesville Fire team up to roll out in-home vaccinations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many homebound people with limited mobility could have trouble getting to and from their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, so the Blue Ridge Health Department is stepping up with a new partnership program.
BRHD is now teaming up with UVA Health and the Charlottesville Fire Department to bring the vaccine right to your own couch if need be.
It is completely free. To schedule your shot you can call BRHD at 434-972-6261 or email at blueridgehealthdistrict@gmail.com to get on a wait list.
“It is available throughout the entire district, o you don’t just have to be in Albemarle County or the city,” BRHD Spokesperson Jason Elliott said. “We can go anywhere in the district.”
Since this program is part of a partnership with Charlottesville Fire Department, they will check, install, or replace your smoke detectors along with your vaccination.
