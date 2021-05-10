Breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a cold front tracks east of the area, clouds will continue to thin out. Steady northwesterly wind will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Partly sunny skies and pleasantly cool conditions will blanket the region Tuesday. Conditions are expected to remain dry for much of the week. However, the upcoming weekend is showing signs of a warming trend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
