Albemarle County Schools asking for feedback on name of Jack Jouett Middle School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A middle school in Albemarle County may get a name change. The school district is asking people if they think the name Jack Jouett Middle School should stay or go.
This comes as the district works to review the names of all schools named after an individual, to ensure the schools’ names reflect the district’s values.
Those involved with the school are being asked to complete an online survey, sharing their opinions about the name.
“I think it’s really powerful when students and families and community members feel like they have some power in deciding how they’re going to make their mark on their school, which is a really important part of the community,” said Hannah Peters, a teacher at Jack Jouett and chair of the school’s naming committee.
The middle school is named after Jack Jouett, a Revolutionary War-era soldier who warned of a British plot to kidnap Thomas Jefferson.
The online survey will close on Thursday, May 27. The results will be shared at a public meeting on June 2.
