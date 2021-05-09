Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church celebrates Maria Chavalan Sut’s stay of removal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maria Chavalan Sut and her Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church family are celebrating her one year long stay of removal, recently granted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“Thank you so much, let’s celebrate,” Sut’s translator said on her behalf.
With the stay of removal, Chavalan Sut is no longer forced to stay inside the church out of fear of deportation.
“It’s saying that after more than two years here at our church and sanctuaries, now she can go out in the community without fear of ICE taking her,” the church’s outreach chair Maury Early said.
At a Thanksgiving service held on May 9, Maria shared a poem she wrote comparing the fruit from trees outside the church to her new freedom.
“We made the fruits happen finally,” she said.
The Thanksgiving service was held by a familiar face to the congregation, Isaac Collins, the reverend who oversaw the church when Maria was taken into sanctuary back in 2018.
“We didn’t know her when we agreed to take her into sanctuary, but we’ve learned that not only is she a caring and compassionate person but she’s an artist, an incredible cook, and she loves to teach and garden, and the community and Wesley sees her as a family member, as a sister,” Collins said.
He and his family drove five and a half hours from Tennessee to be a part of the special ceremony.
“A goal has been reached that we fought for over 925 days and this is only the second sanctuary case in the history of the state of Virginia,” he said. “It’s a major win for immigrants rights in this state and in this country.”
While the church chalks this up as a win, there’s still work to be done.
“The goal is for Maria to feel free and safe to live as a free person, be able to get a job at some point, and for her prayers for life to be the way we all wish to live here,” Early said.
“I wonder how long it will take for these trees, how long it will take for them to grow out the fruits,” Chavalan Sut said in her poem.
For Maria, those fruits known as freedom, are ripe.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.