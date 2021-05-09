CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued mild and breezy Sunday night. A southwest wind ahead of a cold front will keep temperatures milder than the last several nights. Not expecting a lot of rain. Just a passing shower chance into Monday morning.
Any shower will exit to the east by mid morning. The wind will turn more to the north. Bringing drier and cooler temperatures for the second week of May.
Expect pleasant days and cool overnights through the week.
Little to no rain expected from a weak weather disturbance on Friday.
Temperatures get back to more seasonable levels for the weekend during the day. At this time, Saturday looks completely dry. Watching the timing of a weather system in the next Sunday and Monday time frame.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. A shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s for most areas.
Monday: Any morning shower will quickly exit to to the east. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Northerly breeze.
Monday night: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 65 to 70. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. There could be a shower around later in the day. Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Milder with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Shower chance late in the day. Highs in the 70s. Keep checking back for updates.
