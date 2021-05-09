JMU falls to Sam Houston State in FCS Semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While JMU football was in Texas taking on Sam Houston State in FCS semifinals, Bridgeforth stadium didn’t remain completely empty this weekend. The Class of 2021 held graduation from the stadium. For these JMU students, success on the gridiron is something they’re accustomed to.
“They set a standard about going to the national championship,” member of the class of 2021 Richard Roeske said.
The 2021 class saw two national title appearances and are looking for a 3rd shot at sweet victory.
Sam Houston state started the high scoring affair with a field goal, putting the Bearkats up 3-0.
In the second quarter, the Dukes were up 10-3 and looking to tack on to the lead. Antwane Wells Jr. caught a touchdown pass from Cole Johnson.
JMU took a 24-3 lead into halftime.
In the second half, momentum began shifting towards the Bearkats. Ramon Jefferson Scampered his way 7 yards into the end zone giving Sam Houston State some life to make the score 24-10.
The Dukes would eventually tack on a field goal making the score 27-10 when it become the Jaquezz Edwards show.
He was on the receiving end of a 69 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Schmid.
There was a scary moment on the ensuing kickoff as Darrel Hawkins-Williams delivered a big hit but went straight to the ground. He was taken off the field and to a local hospital. The television broadcast said he was conscious in the hospital and had feeling in his extremities.
The Dukes were forced to punt on that drive and Edwards ran the punt back bringing the Bearkats to within three, 27-24.
On the ensuing kickoff, the squib kick bounced out of the hands of JMU’s Solomon Vanhorse and Sam Houston State recovered the kick.
On the last play of the third quarter, Schmid kept a quarterback draw and ran for 20 yards for the score.
Next drive for the Dukes, first play, a pass tipped up in the air lands right in the hands of the Bearkat’s Zyon McCollum giving Sam Houston State the ball deep in JMU territory.
Five plays later, Sam Houston would take advantage of the turnover, widening the margin to 38-27 on another Schmid touchdown run.
JMU would battle back scoring a touchdown but eventually ran out of time. Sam Houston State won 38-35 and will take on South Dakota State on May 18.
“That’s a bitter pill right there,” JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti said. “That’s gonna be a hard one to live with for the rest of your life really.”
He says he had every intention of playing in the title game.
“I was very confident coming into this game that we’d be playing next week and certainly at halftime,” he said.
Some players say they will take a few weeks to rest and recover but then the focus turns to the upcoming fall season.
